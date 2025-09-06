Jump Financial LLC Invests $40,000 in Rackspace Technology, Inc. $RXT

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4,053.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 846,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 825,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 234.1% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 24,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of RXT opened at $1.40 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $335.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Rackspace Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.060–0.040 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $2.95 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.58.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

