Jump Financial LLC Invests $41,000 in Cardlytics, Inc. $CDLX

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cardlytics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cardlytics by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Cardlytics by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cardlytics

In other news, CEO Amit Gupta sold 68,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $76,927.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 491,759 shares in the company, valued at $550,770.08. This trade represents a 12.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 156,265 shares of company stock worth $187,768 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $0.93 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

