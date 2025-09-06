Jump Financial LLC Sells 4,509 Shares of Greenfire Resources Ltd. $GFR

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Greenfire Resources were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Greenfire Resources by 66.3% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Greenfire Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Greenfire Resources by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,203 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Greenfire Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Greenfire Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenfire Resources Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:GFR opened at $5.09 on Friday. Greenfire Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $353.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Greenfire Resources Company Profile

Greenfire Resources ( NYSE:GFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Greenfire Resources had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 28.61%.

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

