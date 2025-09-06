Jump Financial LLC Takes $59,000 Position in SURO Capital Corp. $SSSS

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SURO Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SURO Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SURO Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of SURO Capital by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of SURO Capital by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SURO Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SURO Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of SURO Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,530,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,485.50. The trade was a 0.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSSS. BTIG Research set a $10.00 target price on shares of SURO Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SURO Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SURO Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SURO Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of SURO Capital from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

SURO Capital Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 22.50, a quick ratio of 22.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SURO Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77.

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. SURO Capital had a net margin of 2,015.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%.

SURO Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.6%. SURO Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.91%.

SURO Capital Profile

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

