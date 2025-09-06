Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Cineverse Corp. $CNVS

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Cineverse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNVS. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cineverse in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cineverse in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cineverse in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Cineverse in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cineverse in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cineverse stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. Cineverse Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $70.79 million, a PE ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.70.

Cineverse ( NASDAQ:CNVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Cineverse had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.89%.The business had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cineverse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cineverse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

