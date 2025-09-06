Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Standard BioTools Inc. $LAB

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAB. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 115.6% in the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Standard BioTools by 101.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Standard BioTools during the first quarter worth $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Standard BioTools during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Standard BioTools during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standard BioTools news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $317,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 60,525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,866,750. This represents a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,133,220 shares of company stock worth $1,417,446 in the last 90 days. 23.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standard BioTools Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAB opened at $1.30 on Friday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $496.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Standard BioTools from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.55 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Standard BioTools from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Standard BioTools from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.55.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

