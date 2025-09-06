Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in StealthGas, Inc. $GASS

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas, Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in StealthGas by 701.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in StealthGas in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in StealthGas by 18.3% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th.

StealthGas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11. StealthGas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

