Jump Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Gray Media Inc. $GTN

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,466 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Gray Media were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Media by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Media by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Media by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Media by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 61,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Media by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 376,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 180,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Gray Media Stock Performance

NYSE:GTN opened at $6.13 on Friday. Gray Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $625.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Gray Media Announces Dividend

Gray Media ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). Gray Media had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.64%.The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gray Media has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gray Media Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Gray Media’s dividend payout ratio is 21.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gray Media from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Gray Media in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barrington Research raised shares of Gray Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gray Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Gray Media from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gray Media has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Gray Media Company Profile



Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

