Jump Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Gray Media Inc. $GTN

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,466 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Gray Media were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Media by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Media by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Media by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Media by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 61,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Media by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 376,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 180,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.
Gray Media Stock Performance
NYSE:GTN opened at $6.13 on Friday. Gray Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $625.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21.
Gray Media Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Gray Media’s dividend payout ratio is 21.19%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gray Media from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Gray Media in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barrington Research raised shares of Gray Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gray Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Gray Media from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gray Media has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GTN
Gray Media Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gray Media
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gray Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.