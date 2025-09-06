KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on shares of KB Home and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

KBH stock opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. KB Home has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $89.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.36.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

In other KB Home news, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 78,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,024.40. The trade was a 15.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in KB Home by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 34,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in KB Home by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in KB Home by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 19,668 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 191,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 122,145 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

