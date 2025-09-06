Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Unloaded Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) recently sold shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE). In a filing disclosed on September 03rd, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Kenvue stock on August 28th.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 8/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 8/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 7/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) on 7/3/2025.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $18.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,010,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,972,000 after buying an additional 408,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

About Senator Whitehouse

Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Rhode Island. He assumed office on January 3, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

Whitehouse (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Rhode Island. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

