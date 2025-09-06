KeyCorp Cuts Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target to $127.00

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EXE. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $142.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.12.

Expand Energy Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:EXE opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Expand Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $123.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.32.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Analysts predict that Expand Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is 589.74%.

Insider Activity at Expand Energy

In other Expand Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,684,060.16. This represents a 3.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.86 per share, with a total value of $239,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,981,299.90. This trade represents a 1.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expand Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expand Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,266,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,600,000 after purchasing an additional 559,887 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,310,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,831,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expand Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,029,000 after purchasing an additional 170,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $624,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

