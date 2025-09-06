Kilroy Realty’s (KRC) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.45.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $43.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $289.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.84 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 19.29%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,931.80. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $152,085.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,579.30. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,746,000. Rush Island Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,502,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,562,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,539 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,341,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,923,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,785,000 after acquiring an additional 827,365 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

