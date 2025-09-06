Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.4643.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $16.55 on Friday. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.31%.The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,650,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,818,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,773,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 88.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 831,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 43.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 785,936 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

