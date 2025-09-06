Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Down 2.4% After Insider Selling

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $61.40 and last traded at $62.09. 699,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,301,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.59.

Specifically, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $377,379.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,692 shares in the company, valued at $635,213.68. This represents a 37.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $256,760.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,436.32. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KTOS. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 648.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.67 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 129.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

See Also

