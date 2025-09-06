Leerink Partnrs Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, September 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.85) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.57). The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

ARWR opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 247,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,178,050. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,000. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,785,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,933 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,507.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,155,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,202,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,273 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,821,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

