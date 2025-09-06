Leerink Partnrs Issues Positive Estimate for Insmed Earnings

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Insmed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($5.51) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.55). The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($4.56) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Insmed’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.11) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.51) EPS.

INSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Insmed from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Insmed from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Insmed from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $145.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 0.97. Insmed has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $146.84.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.94) earnings per share. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 99,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $9,264,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,401.94. The trade was a 52.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 24,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $3,492,498.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,848.78. This represents a 30.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 535,320 shares of company stock worth $54,581,793 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

