LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

LegalZoom.com Trading Down 4.9%

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $11.93.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 4.07%.The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 27,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $302,421.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,676,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,558,035.82. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $256,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 69,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,403.21. The trade was a 25.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 976.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

