Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Daiwa America

Daiwa America upgraded shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Li Auto from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Cfra Research upgraded Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “strong sell” rating for the company. Dbs Bank lowered Li Auto from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.26.

Get Li Auto alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LI

Li Auto Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

Li Auto stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter worth about $27,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 2,236.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.