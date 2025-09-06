Liberty Energy Q3 EPS Forecast Decreased by Zacks Research

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

LBRT opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

