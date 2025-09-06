Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $10.60 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($7.54). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 60.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 34,380 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $397,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,823.65. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 60,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $678,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,718.20. This represents a 64.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,091. 13.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Liberty Global by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 138,333 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Liberty Global by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 31,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,098,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

