Lindsay Corporation $LNN Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 154,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at $4,593,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lindsay from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Lindsay Trading Up 1.4%

LNN stock opened at $140.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lindsay Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $150.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $169.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindsay Corporation will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.26%.

Insider Transactions at Lindsay

In other Lindsay news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total value of $263,700.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,169.92. This represents a 36.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian L. Ketcham sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $596,210.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,394.89. The trade was a 29.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,187 shares of company stock worth $1,049,162 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lindsay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.