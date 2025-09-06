Litchfield Hills Research Comments on IINN FY2026 Earnings

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. in a report released on Tuesday, September 2nd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Litchfield Hills Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Stock Performance

Shares of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IINN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21,532 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. by 422.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 70,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. by 254.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33,749 shares during the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

Further Reading

