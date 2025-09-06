M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

MURGY opened at $12.46 on Monday. M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69.

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 8.37%.The business had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

