Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Macy’s Stock Up 0.4%

M opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.22. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 106.0% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 523.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 28.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 116.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

