Magnite, Inc. $MGNI Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Magnite worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 914,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 135,800 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 90.7% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 855.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,961,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the first quarter valued at $881,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

MGNI stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, insider Katie Seitz Evans sold 21,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $548,909.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 394,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,151.28. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Saltz sold 12,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $323,346.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 229,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,990,390.67. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,117,017 shares of company stock worth $23,574,659 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

