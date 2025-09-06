Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $192.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $184.00 to $192.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
MPC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Dbs Bank upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.57.
Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 54.01%.
Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum
In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 26,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
