Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $192.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $184.00 to $192.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Dbs Bank upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.57.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $180.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.74 and a 200 day moving average of $156.19. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $183.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 26,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.