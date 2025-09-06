Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen upgraded Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $64.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.57%.The business had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.17 per share, with a total value of $245,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,817.02. The trade was a 311.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 298.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

