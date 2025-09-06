Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 797,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $52,139,740.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,964,313 shares in the company, valued at $390,185,356.46. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Ballhaus sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $841,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 374,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,170,952.96. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 850,752 shares of company stock worth $55,622,679. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.44, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $273.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.56 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

