Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired Rep. Cleo Fields

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META). In a filing disclosed on September 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $100,001 and $250,000 in Meta Platforms stock on August 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/22/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 8/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 8/14/2025.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $752.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $738.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $659.37. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at $64,343,464.11. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,059,219.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,341 shares of company stock valued at $234,443,690. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $129,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $822.41.

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

