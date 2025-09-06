MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 543 Shares of Toast, Inc. $TOST

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toast by 29.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Toast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Toast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Toast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.54.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 13,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $588,977.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 302,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,883,389.82. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $325,685.73. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 889,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,863,234.03. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,054 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,686 over the last three months. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toast Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $41.16 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.06 and a beta of 2.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

