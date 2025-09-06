MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation $AGM

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,579,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

Insider Transactions at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, Director Eric T. Mckissack sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total value of $140,045.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,416.09. This represents a 23.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.12, for a total value of $870,650.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,552.40. The trade was a 11.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,853 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of AGM opened at $205.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 52-week low of $159.64 and a 52-week high of $217.14.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.54 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.14%. Research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Articles

