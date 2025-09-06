MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hillenbrand Inc $HI

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Hillenbrand worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 65.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.1% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hillenbrand Stock Up 1.7%
Hillenbrand stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -104.84 and a beta of 1.47. Hillenbrand Inc has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Hillenbrand Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently -360.00%.
Hillenbrand Profile
Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
