MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Argan, Inc. $AGX

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Argan worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Argan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 31,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Argan by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Argan by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Argan by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Argan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Edwin Iv Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,970. The trade was a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 7,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $1,688,316.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,711.08. This trade represents a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,564 shares of company stock valued at $21,046,366 in the last three months. 6.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Argan from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Argan in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Argan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Argan Price Performance

AGX opened at $211.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.62. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $86.80 and a one year high of $253.79.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $237.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.97 million. Argan had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

Argan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. Argan’s payout ratio is 21.04%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

