MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. $NMRK

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Stock Up 3.6%

NMRK opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 2.08. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.24 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 22.73%. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Newmark Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.570 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Newmark Group

Newmark Group Profile

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.