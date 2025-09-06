MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 1,970.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 472.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total value of $1,426,476.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 147,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,050,019.05. This represents a 4.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Birchall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $780,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,201. The trade was a 30.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,354,845 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ POWL opened at $268.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.02 and a fifty-two week high of $364.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.49.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $286.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.69 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 16.22%.Powell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.43%.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

