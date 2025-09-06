MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $852,000 Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. $HTH

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 134.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 18.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hilltop Trading Down 1.3%
Shares of HTH opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.88. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72.
Hilltop Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 32.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Jonathan S. Sobel acquired 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.36 per share, with a total value of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 127,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,889.44. This trade represents a 8.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,022,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hilltop
Hilltop Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hilltop
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.