MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $852,000 Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. $HTH

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 134.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 18.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of HTH opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.88. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $303.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 32.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jonathan S. Sobel acquired 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.36 per share, with a total value of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 127,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,889.44. This trade represents a 8.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,022,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

