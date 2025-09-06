MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $872,000 Position in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. $NIC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NIC shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $122.50) on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $136.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.21. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.12%.The business had revenue of $95.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

Insider Activity at Nicolet Bankshares

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.47, for a total value of $962,900.88. Following the sale, the director owned 34,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,663.40. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total value of $221,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,377.42. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,182 shares of company stock worth $2,466,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

