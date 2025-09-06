MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. $TVTX

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TVTX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TVTX. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

TVTX stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.79. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 717.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.