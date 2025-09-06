MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $891,000 Stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. $AVDX

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of AvidXchange worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVDX. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 801.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 816.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

