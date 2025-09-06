MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $944,000 Stock Holdings in PagerDuty $PD

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PagerDuty worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 907,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,026 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 49,182 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 799,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,056,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PD opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

