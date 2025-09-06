MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $979,000 Holdings in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGNY. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $11,265,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $10,557,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $13,645,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $9,660,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,665,000 after acquiring an additional 552,066 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $59,037.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,112 shares in the company, valued at $311,451.84. The trade was a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allison Swartz sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $55,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,843.12. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,570 shares of company stock worth $238,348 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Leerink Partners upgraded Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progyny from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 target price on Progyny in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $26.76.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.70 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Progyny has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

