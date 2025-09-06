MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $986,000 Position in Rapid7, Inc. $RPD

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPD. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5,311.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rapid7 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $20.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $214.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.17 million. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 149.12% and a net margin of 3.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.470 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CAO Scott M. Murphy sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $27,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,738. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 358,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $6,539,793.74. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,105,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,296,848.04. This represents a 6.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 772,194 shares of company stock worth $15,135,356. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

