MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $999,000 Position in MasterBrand, Inc. $MBC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBC. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 130,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 98,439 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,521,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 187,666 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 590.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 322,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 276,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE MBC opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.30 million. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 3.37%.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

