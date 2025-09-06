MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. $PBI

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 85,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 92,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brent D. Rosenthal acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $35,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,910. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $424,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 115,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,016.70. This trade represents a 23.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of PBI opened at $12.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.The company had revenue of $461.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 18.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

