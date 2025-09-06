MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Warby Parker worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 56,674 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRBY opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $29.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRBY. Roth Capital set a $24.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 6,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,349.24. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 28,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,793.17. The trade was a 63.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,280. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

