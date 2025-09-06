MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADUS. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,834,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after buying an additional 128,211 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $2,873,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,134,691.95. The trade was a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poff sold 7,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $904,069.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,403.60. The trade was a 11.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $113.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $136.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.00.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $349.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.71 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.89.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

