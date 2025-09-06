MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ICF International, Inc. $ICFI

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter worth about $661,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 23,974.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 1,156.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ICF International news, Director Randall Mehl purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.40 per share, for a total transaction of $168,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,437.60. This trade represents a 12.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICF International Trading Up 0.9%

ICF International stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ICF International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $179.67.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $476.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.84 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 5.45%.The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. ICF International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.450-7.450 EPS. Analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

