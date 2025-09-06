MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 17,221 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. $RGTI

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,221 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGTI. UNICOM Systems Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1,235.8% during the first quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. now owns 3,806,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,177,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,283,000 after buying an additional 2,430,758 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,523,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 418.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 999,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after buying an additional 806,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after buying an additional 644,455 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGTI opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 2,134.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. Equities analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 25,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 853,766 shares in the company, valued at $12,806,490. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 3,919 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $58,157.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 183,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,342.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $1,698,130 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGTI shares. Williams Trading set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

About Rigetti Computing

(Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

See Also

