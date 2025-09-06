MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Mercury General Corporation $MCY

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury General in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mercury General in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Mercury General by 745.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury General by 24.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.98. Mercury General Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $80.72.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $2.77. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 6.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General Corporation will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCY shares. Wall Street Zen raised Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

