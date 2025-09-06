MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,083 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 255,659 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,858,777 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $52,286,000 after acquiring an additional 73,440 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BTU shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 9.8%

BTU opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The coal producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $890.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.13%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

